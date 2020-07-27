|
Chris Brown Says He Could Take Usher In Verzuz Off His Guest Features Alone: “What We Not Gone Do Is CAP”
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
R&B singer Chris Brown is having a tough time dealing with fans thinking Usher would give him that Verzuz work. The popular crooner has come forward to address the Internet’s desperate pleas to make a classics battle go down. Chris Brown Declines Usher Verzuz Heading into Monday, Brown went to his Instagram Story and didn’t […]
