Megan Rapinoe to Host Conversation on Current US Social and Political Climate with AOC, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Hasan Minhaj for HBO

Mediaite Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
HBO Sports will air Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe on August 1 -- showing a conversation between the U.S. women's soccer team captain, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), 1619 Project founder and Pulitzer Prize-winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, and comedian and television host Hasan Minhaj.
