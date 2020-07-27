Global  
 

Tom Holland Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Model Nadia Parkes on Instagram

Just Jared Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Tom Holland might be off the market again! The 24-year-old Spider-Man actor shared a quick snap of model and actress Nadia Parkes on his Instagram feed, sparking new talk that the two are now dating. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Holland Tom didn’t provide a caption for the photo, which features just [...]
