Katie Holmes: Lockdown has had a lot of silver linings

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Actress Katie Holmes has learned several lessons amid the Covid pandemic. In an interaction with etonline.com, Katie spoke about her quarantine life with her 14-year-old daughter, Suri. "This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings. I've been taking time to FaceTime and really be there, be present. This year has also been a...
