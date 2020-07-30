Addison Rae Joins Pal Kourtney Kardashian for Dinner in Malibu Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are becoming BFFs! The TikTok star and the reality TV superstar were both spotted wearing some sweats as they headed out for dinner together with some friends at Taverna Tony on Wednesday night (July 39) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian The two were [...] 👓 View full article

