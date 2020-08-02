Look: Swizz Beatz + Alicia Keys Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary W/ A Decade Full Of Memories Together – “Never Raised Our Voice At Each Other In 10 Years”

Amazon driver ditches truck, packages midday after having enough: 'I couldn’t do it anymor



A Twitter user from Michigan who claimedhe worked as a delivery driver at Amazonhas gone viral after he revealed that he hadquit his job while working his shift.On June 29, Derick Lancaster, who goesby..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:21 Published on July 1, 2020