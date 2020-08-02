Global  
 

Look: Swizz Beatz + Alicia Keys Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary W/ A Decade Full Of Memories Together – “Never Raised Our Voice At Each Other In 10 Years”

SOHH Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Look: Swizz Beatz + Alicia Keys Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary W/ A Decade Full Of Memories Together – “Never Raised Our Voice At Each Other In 10 Years”Grammy-winning producer Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are making marriage goals look like something every couple should aim for. The hip-hop pair have come forward to celebrate their 10-year anniversary together with some deep reflections over the past decade. Alicia Keys went all the way in on her Instagram page with gushy moments alongside Swizz. […]
