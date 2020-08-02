Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘So Much for That New Tone’: Chuck Todd Slams Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Push, ‘Un-American’ Election Tweet

Mediaite Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
After President *Donald Trump* resumed coronavirus press briefings two weeks ago, there was some talk that he seemed to be adopting a "new tone" with respect to the virus. *Chuck Todd* opened Sunday's Meet the Press remarking, "So much for that new tone."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Task Force Member Dr. Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase

Trump Task Force Member Dr. Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase 01:13

 Trump Task Force Member Dr. Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase Dr. Deborah Birx made the warnings during a Sunday interview on CNN's 'State of the Union.' Dr. Deborah Birx , via CNN Dr. Deborah Birx, via CNN Birx went so far as to suggest that some Americans who live in multi-general households...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New USPS Policies And Delays Could Impact Election [Video]

New USPS Policies And Delays Could Impact Election

According to a Washington Post report, postal workers and union leaders fear that new USPS procedures could impact mail in voting for the November election. According to CNN, the Post is reporting up..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:51Published
Trump Secretly Recorded Bragging About the Number of Retweets Over Renaming of Military Bases [Video]

Trump Secretly Recorded Bragging About the Number of Retweets Over Renaming of Military Bases

President Trump’s battle with Democrats and even some Republicans over the renaming of military bases after Confederate officers has been going on for weeks. And according to a new report from the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published
Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details [Video]

Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details

US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked for the US Elections to be delayed. "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this

seriouslyfit

S ‘So Much for That New Tone’: Chuck Todd Slams Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Push, ‘Un-American’ Election Tweet… https://t.co/zmQCQd0YXq 7 hours ago

OMAHAGEMGIRL

Janice Jhana Elks🌊🍑 ‘So Much for That New Tone’: Chuck Todd Slams Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Push, ‘Un-American’ Election Tweet… https://t.co/xUi62oBpYL 7 hours ago

anitaBi18960750

anita Bishop RT @Mediaite: 'So Much for That New Tone': Chuck Todd Slams Trump's Hydroxychloroquine Push, 'Un-American' Election Tweet https://t.co/wubS… 19 hours ago

Sanityreturn2us

John Dodge 'Chuck Todd has absurd and ridiculous political analyses.'---Chuck Todd https://t.co/UEj4u0YMCI 21 hours ago

iDougradio

Doug Kellett 'So Much for That New Tone': Chuck Todd Slams Trump's Hydroxychloroquine Push, 'Un-American' Election Tweet… https://t.co/O3z8800Ixr 1 day ago

cathy1854

Cathy C ‘So Much for That New Tone’: Chuck Todd Slams Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Push, ‘Un-American’ Election Tweet… https://t.co/7nKCBD3QVN 1 day ago

Newsenm

ENM News After President Donald Trump resumed coronavirus press briefings two weeks ago, there was some talk that he seemed… https://t.co/LxjKokcoCe 1 day ago

Mediaite

Mediaite 'So Much for That New Tone': Chuck Todd Slams Trump's Hydroxychloroquine Push, 'Un-American' Election Tweet https://t.co/wubSwKtcf0 1 day ago