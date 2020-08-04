Global  
 

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan 'pack a punch' with their rakhis

Tuesday, 4 August 2020
Raksha Bandhan, which was observed on August 3, saw a lot of posts by Bollywood celebrities getting into the festive mode. After celebrating Eid on August 1, the entire world saw the sweet celebration of a beautiful bond between brother and sister. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a sister ties a band, called rakhi to brother's...
News video: Raksha Bandhan 2020: Students tie rakhi to trees in UP's Moradabad

 People across country are celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 03. A group of students in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad put 'tilak' and tied rakhis to trees. They took an oath to protect the trees and prayed for their long life. One of the students said, "We decided to tie rakhi to trees and send out a...

People across country celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 in their own unique ways. Women in Ayodhya tied Rakhi to idols of Lord Rama on the auspicious occasion. 'Festivals have no religion,' this..

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with much fervour.

India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion...

