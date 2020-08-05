Global  
 

Jay Cutler Deletes Instagram After Kristin Cavallari's Viral Photo with Stephen Colletti

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Jay Cutler has deleted his Instagram account, and fans can’t help but notice the timing. It appears as if the 37-year-old former Chicago Bears quarterback removed his account from the social media site just hours after his ex wife, Kristin Cavallari, posted a photo that quickly went viral! Kristin sparked lots of rumors by posting [...]
Related news from verified sources

Kristin Cavallari Cuddles Up to Ex Stephen Colletti After Jay Cutler Divorce

 The former 'The Hills' star reunites with her high school sweetheart in a picture posted on her Instagram page, three months after she announced her split from...
AceShowbiz


