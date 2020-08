Ce 🆘💯 #VoteBlueDownBallot RT @RetiredMaybe: Hillary Clinton Leads Epic Roast of NYT and Maureen Dowd: 'Maureen Had Too Much Pot Brownie' https://t.co/uTcAoL0JMg 2 minutes ago Senator Maisel, LLC RT @Mediaite: Hillary Clinton Leads Epic Roast of NYT and Maureen Dowd: 'Maureen Had Too Much Pot Brownie' https://t.co/jJPYGTuJv6 11 minutes ago Dennis Saffran Times changed the tweet: https://t.co/Hrc7ybu8rl See https://t.co/8FwxkqcpNF https://t.co/gxOHP0KDax 18 minutes ago Peggy Topham RT @tommyxtopher: Hillary Clinton Leads Epic Roast of NYT and Maureen Dowd: 'Maureen Had Too Much Pot Brownie' https://t.co/oGwF0dSW4t via… 21 minutes ago Trump'sPissingMeOff 🌊😘👠🦸‍♀️.❣️TriggeringMagats Hillary Clinton Leads Epic Roast of NYT and Maureen Dowd: 'Maureen Had Too Much Pot Brownie' https://t.co/uTcAoL0JMg 26 minutes ago Mediaite Hillary Clinton Leads Epic Roast of NYT and Maureen Dowd: 'Maureen Had Too Much Pot Brownie' https://t.co/jJPYGTuJv6 37 minutes ago