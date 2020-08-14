|
|
|
Rob Kardashian Shares New Shirtless Pic From Kylie Jenner's Tropical Birthday Trip
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The younger brother of the Kardashian sisters flaunts his body following his major weight loss as he chills in the pool with Tristan Thompson in the snapshot.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Kylie Jenner New 'Twin' Breaks The Internet
Kylie Jenner has a new look-alike and it's none other than Khloe Kardashian? Plus, Rob Kardashian might be looking for love again. #KimKardashian #KanyeWest #KylieJenner
Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:33Published
|
Is this a photo of Kylie Jenner or Khloe Kardashian?
Khloe Kardashian has switched up her style quite a few times in the past few years.On July 7, Kardashian shared yet another post that turned heads.Though the photo is zoomed out and her hair color..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:03Published
Tweets about this
|