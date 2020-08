Ana de Armas Shares Rare Photo of Her & Ben Affleck on Instagram Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ana de Armas is showing off her love for boyfriend Ben Affleck with a brand new picture on social media. The 32-year-old Knives Out actress snapped a selfie with Ben in the background, where he’s smiling really big for the camera. “💕,” Ana simply captioned with the double heart emoji. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...] 👓 View full article