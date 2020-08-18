Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two Men Arrested For Murder Of Run-DMC Legend Jam Master Jay

Clash Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
He was shot to death in 2002...

Two men have been arrested for the murder of hip-hop icon *Jam Master Jay*.

The turntablist and producer was a founder member of Run-DMC, the group who arguably defined the sound of hip-hop's Golden Age.

A groundbreaking phenomenon, the project matched Jam Master Jay against MCs Joseph 'Rev Run' Simmons and Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels.

Tragically, Jam Master Jay was shot to death at a recording studio in the New York area of Queens in October 2002.

More than 15 years have passed, but *the New York Post now reports* that two men have been arrested and charged with the producer's murder.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. have also been indicted on charges of drug trafficking, alongside murder.

Joseph 'Rev Run' Simmons and Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels have not commented on the reports.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Two charged with murder of rapper Jam Master Jay

Two charged with murder of rapper Jam Master Jay 01:59

 Rapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of the Run-DMC, was murdered in 2002 "in cold blood" as part of a dispute over a drugs deal, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arrests Made In 2002 Killing Of Hip-Hop Legend Jam Master Jay [Video]

Arrests Made In 2002 Killing Of Hip-Hop Legend Jam Master Jay

Queens residents look back on the career of Run-DMC's DJ and the lasting legacy he left behind. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published
Jam Master Jay Death: 2 Indicted In 2002 Shooting Death Of Pioneering Rap Group Run-DMC’s DJ [Video]

Jam Master Jay Death: 2 Indicted In 2002 Shooting Death Of Pioneering Rap Group Run-DMC’s DJ

Two men have been indicted in connection with the 2002 killing of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell of the pioneering rap group Run-DMC. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published
Officials Announce Indictments In Kiling Of Jam Master Jay [Video]

Officials Announce Indictments In Kiling Of Jam Master Jay

Two men have been indicted in connection with the 2002 killing of Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell of the pioneering rap group Run-DMC.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 10:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Two men charged for 2002 murder of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay

 Two individuals have been charged in connection with the death of Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC in 2002, according to the Associated Press.
Independent Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comBBC NewsAceShowbizBangkok PostFOXNews.comNPR

Jam Master Jay Death: 2 Charged In 2002 Shooting Death Of Pioneering Rap Group’s DJ

 Two men have been charged in connection with the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC.
CBS 2 Also reported by •TMZ.com

Tweets about this