Two Men Arrested For Murder Of Run-DMC Legend Jam Master Jay Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

He was shot to death in 2002...



Two men have been arrested for the murder of hip-hop icon *Jam Master Jay*.



The turntablist and producer was a founder member of Run-DMC, the group who arguably defined the sound of hip-hop's Golden Age.



A groundbreaking phenomenon, the project matched Jam Master Jay against MCs Joseph 'Rev Run' Simmons and Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels.



Tragically, Jam Master Jay was shot to death at a recording studio in the New York area of Queens in October 2002.



More than 15 years have passed, but *the New York Post now reports* that two men have been arrested and charged with the producer's murder.



Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. have also been indicted on charges of drug trafficking, alongside murder.



Joseph 'Rev Run' Simmons and Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels have not commented on the reports.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

👓 View full article

