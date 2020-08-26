CNN Analyst Joe Lockhart Gets Personal With Attack on Nick Sandmann, the Teenager Who Forced a Settlement from CNN Over Lawsuit

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Has Trump Already Lost The Debates With Biden?



President Donald Trump has made the media rounds with his major line of attack against Democratic opponent Joe Biden: Biden is mentally unfit for the job. After all, Trump can't attack Biden for being.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware



Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware The Democratic National Convention (DNC) had previously scheduled the former vice president to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 3 weeks ago Teen Surfer Dies, Suspected Australia Shark Attack



(CNN) A 15-year-old boy died in a suspected shark attack while surfing in New South Wales, Australia, police said Saturday. "Witnesses have told police a shark attacked the teenager while he was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on July 12, 2020

Tweets about this