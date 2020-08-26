Global  
 

CNN Analyst Joe Lockhart Gets Personal With Attack on Nick Sandmann, the Teenager Who Forced a Settlement from CNN Over Lawsuit

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart got personal on Tuesday with an attack on 18-year-old student Nick Sandmann, who received a settlement from CNN in January after suing the network over its coverage of his viral 2019 confrontation with Native American activist Nathan Phillips.
News video: Nick Sandmann statement from the RNC

Nick Sandmann statement from the RNC 01:41

 The former Covington Catholic student who got caught up in a media story in January of 2019 spoke via a videotaped statement played at the 2020 RNC.

