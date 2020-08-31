Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gaurav Arya leaves the ED office after 8 hrs

IndiaTimes Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate after their chats suggested a possible drug angle in the case. While Gaurav was seen arriving at the ED’s office today in the morning, according to the latest developments in the probe, he just has been snapped leaving the venue after eight-long hours of interrogation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Never met Sushant Singh Rajput, no connection with case': Gaurav Arya

'Never met Sushant Singh Rajput, no connection with case': Gaurav Arya 01:21

 Owner of the Tamarind Hotel, Gaurav Arya arrived at the Panaji airport on August 30. He has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate before August 31 in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput Death case. Gaurav Arya said, "I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant death probe: Rhea quizzed; Gaurav Arya speaks out; Congress targets BJP [Video]

Sushant death probe: Rhea quizzed; Gaurav Arya speaks out; Congress targets BJP

The CBI continues its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for the third consecutive day by the CBI, while her brother Showik was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this

Dancingsouls13

Preeti RT @my_lyff: Varsha Rathore|| Justice for SSR|| (@Tiger285_) Tweeted: RHEA LEAVES FOR CBI DRDO GUEST HOUSE ‼️ ED PROBING GAURAV & RHEA DRU… 2 minutes ago

Aj50752101

Aj RT @Nistha01052627: Gaurav Arya leaves ED office and came to his hotel. #AndolanForSushant https://t.co/DmCZkiLYmW 30 minutes ago

dreamideaz

Dilip Sahani Sushant Singh Rajput case: Gaurav Arya leaves the Enforcement Directorate office after 8 long hours of interrogatio… https://t.co/gVOYuTZYpn 30 minutes ago

Ishita88458088

Ishita Bhardwaj RT @republic: LIVE | Hotelier Gaurav Arya leaves ED office after a 9-hr grilling over alleged drug links. See Visuals here https://t.co/7f… 41 minutes ago

ratnapyiya

Ritambhara Ratnapyiya RT @Tiger285_: RHEA LEAVES FOR CBI DRDO GUEST HOUSE ‼️ ED PROBING GAURAV & RHEA DRUG LINKS ‼️ GOA Hotelier Gaurav Arya at ED OFFICE‼️ #D… 50 minutes ago

PROUDSSRIAN

@SSRIAN RT @Rajeshw61113026: Hotelier Gaurav Arya leaves ED office after a 9-hr grilling over alleged drug links. #CBINarco4Rhea 1 hour ago

PROUDSSRIAN

@SSRIAN RT @Dora971: Hotelier Gaurav Arya leaves ED office after a 9-hour grilling over alleged drug links... #CBINarco4Rhea https://t.co/DOVkyhJEP4 1 hour ago