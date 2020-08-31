Gaurav Arya leaves the ED office after 8 hrs

Monday, 31 August 2020 () Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate after their chats suggested a possible drug angle in the case. While Gaurav was seen arriving at the ED’s office today in the morning, according to the latest developments in the probe, he just has been snapped leaving the venue after eight-long hours of interrogation.
Owner of the Tamarind Hotel, Gaurav Arya arrived at the Panaji airport on August 30. He has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate before August 31 in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput Death case. Gaurav Arya said, "I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh...