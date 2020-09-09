Shibani Dandekar on Hostages Season 2: I've never played an antagonist before
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () The highly anticipated crime thriller Hostages season 2 is now ready to entertain you on your personal entertainment screen. The trailer garnered immense appreciation from the fans across the world. Season 2 has new talent in the show whose performance will get you on the edge of your seat! Actors Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani...
Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Official Promo Trailer HD - CBS All Access - Plot synopsis: After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of "Star Trek: Discovery" finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew....