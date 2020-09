Benny Thomason Yesterday @Alyssa_Milano blamed on President Trump Obviously she doesnt know anything about this but just blames wi… https://t.co/UhnWLBxthN 20 hours ago

Jackie Blue🌊🌊🌊💦🌊🌊🌊 @centerrightsin1 @atrupar @Alyssa_Milano It’s been nothing but riots and chaos since Trump was elected, it’s Trumps… https://t.co/FtUg8zZH8o 1 day ago

Frank Anderson @Alyssa_Milano President Trump has been in office less than 4 years. How long was Creepy Biden in office? Hhhmmm?… https://t.co/QL8umrEEMW 3 days ago

Joe don’t know @Alyssa_Milano Alyssa is fake and fraud. She blames everything on trump. She is a path of liberal.… https://t.co/xhgISKQtvg 3 days ago

Kaspars @tammysleger @Alyssa_Milano ☺️Being smart wasn't really the intention. It's not me who blames Trump for whatever. I… https://t.co/lcVVMeBSyu 3 days ago

MOONBABY Alyssa Milano blames Trump for coronavirus dishonesty, calls for GOP to be 'tried for treason' https://t.co/qMoTpZMX2B #FoxNews 5 days ago

Pam RT @BeachCity55: Alyssa Milano blames Trump for coronavirus dishonesty, calls for GOP to be 'tried for treason' https://t.co/ebIRhoesxS #Fo… 5 days ago