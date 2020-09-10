Global  
 

Machine Gun Kelly Has Met Megan Fox's Kids Amid Their Growing Romance (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 10 September 2020
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are getting more serious. The 30-year-old musician and the 34-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress have reportedly made more strides in their romantic relationship, via Us Weekly on Thursday (September 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox “MGK and Megan aren’t seriously taking about getting engaged, married or [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Megan Fox introduces Machine Gun Kelly to her kids

Megan Fox introduces Machine Gun Kelly to her kids 01:14

 Megan Fox has introduced Machine Gun Kelly to her children, but sources say the new couple - who started dating in May - are still taking their time with their romance.

