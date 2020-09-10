Machine Gun Kelly Has Met Megan Fox's Kids Amid Their Growing Romance (Report) Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are getting more serious. The 30-year-old musician and the 34-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress have reportedly made more strides in their romantic relationship, via Us Weekly on Thursday (September 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox “MGK and Megan aren’t seriously taking about getting engaged, married or [...] 👓 View full article

