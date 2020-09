You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hailey Bieber becomes a first-time aunt



Hailey Bieber became a first-time aunt earlier this week. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago Hailey Bieber is an aunt as sister Alaia Baldwin gives birth



Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin has given birth to a baby girl, meaning her sibling is an aunt for the first time. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this