Hindi Diwas: Celebs say don't judge Hindi speakers, feel proud of our national language

Mid-Day Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Hindi Diwas: Celebs say don't judge Hindi speakers, feel proud of our national languageBelieve it or not, if you pay a closer look around yourself you will see people hardly speak in Hindi now. The country where the national language is Hindi, is the second-largest English speaking country in the world. And the language has become so important in our lives, that somewhere we have forgotten even the basics of Hindi....
