Hindi Diwas: Celebs say don't judge Hindi speakers, feel proud of our national language
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Believe it or not, if you pay a closer look around yourself you will see people hardly speak in Hindi now. The country where the national language is Hindi, is the second-largest English speaking country in the world. And the language has become so important in our lives, that somewhere we have forgotten even the basics of Hindi....
DMK MP Kanimozhi has said that a CISF officer at the Chennai airport asked her if she was Indian, when she could not speak Hindi. The DMK MP said that they were going through security checking when she..
