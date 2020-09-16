Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Claims He Wants to Protect Preexisting Conditions; Stephanopoulos Immediately Fact-Checks

Mediaite Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump faced tough questioning from a voter regarding his efforts to repeal Obamacare at an ABC News town hall on Tuesday night. Ellesia Blaque, a PhD and professor who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, spoke about her lifelong struggle with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease, as well as the extent of her healthcare […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video [Video]

'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video

Amy Dorris alleges she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in 1997, when she was 24. Speaking publicly about the alleged incident for the first time, the former model claims Trump grabbed her as she..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 07:53Published
Reality Check: Does President Trump Want To End Social Security? [Video]

Reality Check: Does President Trump Want To End Social Security?

In this week's Reality Check, Pat Kessler looks into a Biden TV ad which claims President Trump wants to end Social Security (2:03) WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:03Published
Late Night On ‘Fox & Friends’ Trump Diss [Video]

Late Night On ‘Fox & Friends’ Trump Diss

Comics roasted Donald Trump after Fox co-host Steve Doocy dismissed the president’s claims that he would make weekly appearances on the show.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this