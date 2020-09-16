Robert Pattinson Photographed for First Time After Coronavirus Diagnosis, Looks Happy in London with Suki Waterhouse
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Robert Pattinson was photographed for the first time since his Coronavirus diagnosis and he was looking extra cuddly with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. We’re hoping Robert has made a full recovery and by the looks of these photos, he seems to be doing okay after his diagnosis. The photos of Robert and Suki were taken [...]
While Bill Skarsgard doesn't have any scenes with co-stars Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in new Netflix movie The Devil All The Time, he reveals he still got to spend some time with them. Report by..
Coming to Netflix is "The Devil All The Time", a southern gothic tale of violence and faith told over multiple generations -- and it features an incredible ensemble cast. Director Antonio Campos opens..