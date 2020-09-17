Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and other celebs wish PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () From Rajinikanth and Lata Mangeshkar to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, film celebrities greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday on Thursday.
"Wishing the tough man in you more strength during these tough times. Happy birthday," actor-politician Rajinikanth tweeted.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extensive plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday. The BJP has started a week-long cleanliness and plantation drive across nation. BJP National President JP Nadda launched the 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan on Monday. He launched the campaign at...
Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi lit earthen lamps and made rangolis on eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17. Several social initiatives are being..
On the eve of 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 70 Gas stoves, loans, and insurance schemes were distributed in slum areas at thousand lights in Chennai. BJP Tamil Nadu general secretary..