Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and other celebs wish PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
From Rajinikanth and Lata Mangeshkar to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, film celebrities greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday on Thursday.

"Wishing the tough man in you more strength during these tough times. Happy birthday," actor-politician Rajinikanth tweeted.



Respected dear...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Seva Saptah', sapling plantation: BJP's plans to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

'Seva Saptah', sapling plantation: BJP's plans to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday 04:29

 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extensive plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday. The BJP has started a week-long cleanliness and plantation drive across nation. BJP National President JP Nadda launched the 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan on Monday. He launched the campaign at...

