Bollywood rallies behind Anurag Kashyap, after Payal Ghosh's allegations Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

A day after Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actor *Payal Ghosh levelled accusations* of sexual harassment against Anurag Kashyap, the *filmmaker termed them "baseless"*. On Saturday, in an interview with ABN Telugu, Ghosh alleged that the director had forced himself on her when he was making Bombay Velvet (2015).



Ghosh also claimed... A day after Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actor *Payal Ghosh levelled accusations* of sexual harassment against Anurag Kashyap, the *filmmaker termed them "baseless"*. On Saturday, in an interview with ABN Telugu, Ghosh alleged that the director had forced himself on her when he was making Bombay Velvet (2015).Ghosh also claimed 👓 View full article

