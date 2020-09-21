Bollywood rallies behind Anurag Kashyap, after Payal Ghosh's allegations
Monday, 21 September 2020 () A day after Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actor *Payal Ghosh levelled accusations* of sexual harassment against Anurag Kashyap, the *filmmaker termed them "baseless"*. On Saturday, in an interview with ABN Telugu, Ghosh alleged that the director had forced himself on her when he was making Bombay Velvet (2015).
Lawyer of actress Payal Gosh on September 20 said that she is going to file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station on September 21 against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. "Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused. We will file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station tomorrow. We are doing...
Actor Payal Ghosh alleges that Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her. She said that 'He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone..
Anurag Kashyap has now denied the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Payal Ghosh. He has called those allegations as baseless. Check out the... Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes