|
Mark Ruffalo Wins Emmy For Playing Twins; Encourages Fans to Vote & Lead With Compassion
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Mark Ruffalo just won his first Acting Emmy at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 20). The 52-year-old actor picked up the trophy for playing Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True and celebrated with wife Sunshine by his side. “To be with these [fellow nominees] is such an [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this