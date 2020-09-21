Global  
 

Mark Ruffalo Wins Emmy For Playing Twins; Encourages Fans to Vote & Lead With Compassion

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Mark Ruffalo just won his first Acting Emmy at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 20). The 52-year-old actor picked up the trophy for playing Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True and celebrated with wife Sunshine by his side. “To be with these [fellow nominees] is such an [...]
