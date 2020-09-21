Uzo Aduba wins Emmy 2020 for her supporting role in 'Mrs America'
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Uzo Aduba on Sunday (local time) won the third Primetime Emmy Award of her career as she took home the trophy for her role as Shirley Chisholm for 'Mrs America' in the category of 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Aduba has earlier won the award in 2014 in the category of Guest Actress and in 2015 in...
