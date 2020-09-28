|
Alicia Vikander Steps Out For First Red Carpet Event Since Lockdown
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Alicia Vikander steps out in a chic look for the Louis Vuitton Stellar Jewelry Cocktail Event held at Place Vendome on Monday night (September 28) in Paris, France. The 31-year-old Swedish actress carried a cute bag to the event, which also hosted the likes of Lady Amelia Windsor, Carine Roitfeld, Cindy Bruna and more. PHOTOS: [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this