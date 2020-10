Olivia Wilde Wears Vote Face Mask One Day After Presidential Debate Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Olivia Wilde heads to her car wearing a “vote” face mask, a casual tee and ripped jeans in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (September 30). The 36-year-old actress and filmmaker, who added some cool Vans shoes to her look, was one of the many celebs speaking out during and after the Presidential Debate last night. [...] 👓 View full article