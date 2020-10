You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Spanish police arrest 14-year-old for not wearing mask



This is the moment Spanish cop arrests a 14-year-old for refusing to correctly put on a face mask by placing his knee on top of him, prompting his worried mum to strike the officer to free her son.The.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 01:50 Published 3 weeks ago Lana Del Rey: I will die an underdog



Lana Del Rey thinks she will "die an underdog", because she doesn't believe she'll ever be "justified" as an artist. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:12 Published on September 9, 2020 Which Fan Army Is the Strongest? | Billboard News



It's time to find out which fan army is the strongest! Billboard's 2020 Fan Army Face-Off has begun! Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:04 Published on September 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources Lana Del Rey Faces Backlash for Apparent Mesh Mask at Fan Meet & Greet Lana Del Rey is being met with backlash amid the pandemic. The 35-year-old Born to Die singer posted a video of herself meeting fans at an event for her new...

Just Jared 5 hours ago





Tweets about this