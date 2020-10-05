AIIMS doctor Sudhir Gupta on SSR's death

Monday, 5 October 2020 () After a leaked audiotape of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr.Sudhir Gupta claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput was “murdered” went viral, the doctor has now issued a statement where he categorically denied the murder theory while confirming suicide as the actor’s cause of death.
Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh stated that the family feels probe is being taken in a different direction with narcotics angle. "The family feels that the probe is being taken in..