Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AIIMS doctor Sudhir Gupta on SSR's death

IndiaTimes Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
After a leaked audiotape of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr.Sudhir Gupta claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput was “murdered” went viral, the doctor has now issued a statement where he categorically denied the murder theory while confirming suicide as the actor’s cause of death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SSR's family feels probe being taken in different direction with narcotics angle: Lawyer [Video]

SSR's family feels probe being taken in different direction with narcotics angle: Lawyer

Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh stated that the family feels probe is being taken in a different direction with narcotics angle. "The family feels that the probe is being taken in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:12Published
Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test [Video]

Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test

Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

SSR's sister on leaked audio of AIIMS doctor

 A few days back, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board ruled out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death....
IndiaTimes

AIIMS doctor’s audio tape: SSR was murdered

 After the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board ruled out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in its report, a...
IndiaTimes

AIIMS: No injuries, marks on SSR’s Body

 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board, which was looking into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, ruled out murder in its...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this