Elisabeth Moss to star as former US Congresswoman Katie Hill in new movie
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Actor Elisabeth Moss will portray former US Congresswoman Katie Hill in an upcoming movie from Blumhouse TV. According to Variety, the movie is an official adaptation of Hill's memoir "She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality".
Blumhouse TV optioned the book, which was released in August, and will...
Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill -- who was forced to resign last year over a sex scandal -- was accused of workplace abuse and harassment in a series of tweets posted to her old government Twitter account.
