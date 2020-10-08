Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elisabeth Moss to star as former US Congresswoman Katie Hill in new movie

Mid-Day Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Actor Elisabeth Moss will portray former US Congresswoman Katie Hill in an upcoming movie from Blumhouse TV. According to Variety, the movie is an official adaptation of Hill's memoir "She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality".

Blumhouse TV optioned the book, which was released in August, and will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Former Rep. Katie Hill Accused Of ‘Workplace Abuse’ On Old Government Twitter Account

Former Rep. Katie Hill Accused Of ‘Workplace Abuse’ On Old Government Twitter Account 00:38

 Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill -- who was forced to resign last year over a sex scandal -- was accused of workplace abuse and harassment in a series of tweets posted to her old government Twitter account.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

THE LADYKILLERS Movie (1955) - Alec Guinness, Cecil Parker, Herbert Lom, Peter Sellers [Video]

THE LADYKILLERS Movie (1955) - Alec Guinness, Cecil Parker, Herbert Lom, Peter Sellers

THE LADYKILLERS Movie (1955) - Plot synopsis: THE LADYKILLERS follows the hilarious capers of a group of small-time crooks, taking on more they can handle in the form of their sweet, but slightly..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:26Published
The Haunting of Bly Manor Movie Trailer [Video]

The Haunting of Bly Manor Movie Trailer

The Haunting of Bly Manor Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House comes a new ghost story. The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives October 9th, only on Netflix...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:42Published
Remembering the legacy of former 7 Eyewitness News anchor Jean Hill [Video]

Remembering the legacy of former 7 Eyewitness News anchor Jean Hill

Remembering the legacy of former 7 Eyewitness News anchor Jean Hill

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Elisabeth Moss to Play Former Congresswoman Katie Hill in New Movie

 Elisabeth Moss has a new role lined up! The 38-year-old Emmy-winning actress has signed on to play former Congresswoman Katie Hill in a film adaption of her...
Just Jared

Elisabeth Moss to play former Congresswoman Katie Hill in film adaption of her book

 Elisabeth Moss will star as former Congresswoman Katie Hill in a film adaptation of the ex-lawmaker’s book.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this