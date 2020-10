Stage, screen actor Doreen Montalvo passes away at 56 Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Actor Doreen Montalvo, who was known for her stage performance in 'In the Heights', died on Saturday. She was 56. Montalvo's manager Steve Maihack confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor has passed away after a sudden ailment.



He offered the statement published by The Hollywood Reporter, "Doreen didn't just light up...

