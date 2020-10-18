Global  
 

Sonakshi Sinha says, 'We need youth and good people' as brother Luv Sinha enters politics

Mid-Day Sunday, 18 October 2020
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha, who was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan (2018), is contesting as a Congress candidate from Bankipore in the impending Bihar assembly election. Sister Sonakshi Sinha shared pictures with mother Poonam after he filed his nomination.

*Luv Sinha*, who had made his cinema debut with...
We need youth and good people: Sonakshi Sinha on brother Luv Sinha contesting polls

 Sonakshi shared a string of Instagram pictures showing Luv with their mother Poonam Sinha and also Congress party workers.
