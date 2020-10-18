Sonakshi Sinha says, 'We need youth and good people' as brother Luv Sinha enters politics
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha, who was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan (2018), is contesting as a Congress candidate from Bankipore in the impending Bihar assembly election. Sister Sonakshi Sinha shared pictures with mother Poonam after he filed his nomination.
*Luv Sinha*, who had made his cinema debut with...
