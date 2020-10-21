Aamir Khan on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday evening celebrated the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which released 25 years ago on this day. Aamir took to his verified Facebook page to share a note lauding the film, saying it "continues to charm the world".
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has just disclosed a hidden talent on social media. She found an alternate career option as she ticked another goal from her bucket list. Ira made her first tattoo and shared..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35Published