Aamir Khan on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday evening celebrated the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which released 25 years ago on this day. Aamir took to his verified Facebook page to share a note lauding the film, saying it "continues to charm the world".

"A hero who discovers his conscience, a...
 The blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) will be 25 years old on Tuesday, and a statute of its lead pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, will be erected at Leicester Square in London.

