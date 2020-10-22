Global  
 

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals What Her Husband Thinks of Her Friends' Weekly Sleepovers in Their Bed

Just Jared Thursday, 22 October 2020
Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about how she has sleepovers with friends at home in her bedroom and her husband Cooke Maroney sleeps in the guest room on those nights! The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress spoke out during the latest episode of the Dear Media podcast Absolutely Not. Jennifer says she and her friends have “slumber [...]
