See Photos: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding and reception pics are nothing less than a dream
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24 at a Gurudwara in Delhi and now, the singer's fan-club on Instagram has shared some gorgeous and dreamy pictures and videos from the ceremony, Bidaai, and the reception.
We can first talk about Tony Kakkar's video that he shared on his Instagram account where he...
Shah Rukh Khan to finally end his 2-year hiatus from films and start shooting for Pathan from November onwards. In other news, Aditya Narayan confirms Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding, says..