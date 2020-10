Kim Sharma is in-between surfing the waves, Yuvraj Singh shares a hilarious comment Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Kim Sharma is longing to hit the beach. As soon as she posted a throwback picture, ex-flame Yuvraj Singh commented, "Gaon basaa nahin, basta lekar pahunch gayee hain madam." Fans were rather amused. The two share cordial ties. Last year, she was part of the cricketer's retirement bash and posted pictures with his wife Hazel... 👓 View full article

