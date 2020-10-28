George Conway Teases October Surprise With Secret White House Insider: ‘Anonymous is a True Patriot’
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () George Conway recently tweeted that he had "an amazing conversation" Wednesday morning with the unnamed White House insider who has published anti-Trump criticism as Anonymous, suggesting we will soon be hearing from this individual soon.
As coronavirus cases surge worldwide, Russia has introduced a national mask mandate. Citizens must wear masks in public places, including parking garages, elevators, and public transportation. Business Insider reports research has shown that masks prevent coronavirus transmission. The US has yet to...
White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far. Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and..