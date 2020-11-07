Remembering King Von: All You Need to Know About Lil Durk’s Protege

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is ruthless. The hip-hop troll has continued to poke fun at rap rival Lil Durk following the loss of his close friend and...

Hip-Hop’s Biggest Artists Remember King Von The rap game is coming together to pay proper respect to the life of King Von. The hip-hop community has stepped up with memories of the rap star following his...

SOHH 21 hours ago



