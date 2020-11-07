Global  
 

Remembering King Von: All You Need to Know About Lil Durk’s Protege

SOHH Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Remembering King Von: All You Need to Know About Lil Durk’s ProtegeSeven days after Chicago rapper King Von released his critically-acclaimed third album, Welcome to O’Block, he was shot and killed in a gunfight outside of an Atlanta lounge. He was only 26 years old and leaves behind two children. At the time of his death, King Von was establishing himself as as star in the […]
 Rapper King Von Shot Dead , Outside Atlanta Night Club . According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 26-year-old Chicago rapper and two other men were shot and killed early Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium...

