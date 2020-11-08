‘Looo-hooo-ser’: Saturday Night Live Cold Open Mocks Trump Claiming Victory, Spoofs CNN’s Election Coverage
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live spoofed CNN's election coverage while reenacting president-elect Joe Biden and future vice president Kamala Harris' in Delaware Saturday night — with an appearance from President Donald Trump, of course.
