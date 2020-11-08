Global  
 

‘Looo-hooo-ser’: Saturday Night Live Cold Open Mocks Trump Claiming Victory, Spoofs CNN’s Election Coverage

Mediaite Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live spoofed CNN's election coverage while reenacting president-elect Joe Biden and future vice president Kamala Harris' in Delaware Saturday night — with an appearance from President Donald Trump, of course.
Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Published
News video: Sarah Rodman Shares a Thorough Rundown of How Late Night Comedy Covered the Election

Sarah Rodman Shares a Thorough Rundown of How Late Night Comedy Covered the Election 03:37

 EW Executive Editor, Sarah Rodman, says 'Ted Lasso' is perfect counter-programming to the election coverage, chats about how Trevor Noah and John Oliver have really stepped up during this period, and talks political impressions!

