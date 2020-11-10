Ja Rule Reveals Why He’s Pumped For Kamala Harris As Vice President
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () New York rapper Ja Rule is big proud for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The hip-hop veteran has stepped forward to applaud the election results and reveal why he’s most excited about Harris’ historic victory. Ja Rule Rides For Kamala Harris According to Rule, Harris’ achievement as the first-ever woman to become vice president is deeper […]
"It just gives us a sense of hope, a sense of 'You know what? We can do this,'" one woman told Business Insider about Kamala Harris becoming vice... Business Insider Also reported by •Just Jared •USATODAY.com