Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South star Chiyaan Vikram becomes a grandfather; daughter welcomes a baby girl

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Kennedy John Victor, aka Chiyaan Vikram, is best known for his works in Tamil cinema. The south star is popular for films like Anniyan (2005), Kanthaswamy (2009), Raavanan (2010), Deiva Thirumagal (2011), and I (2015), for which he received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The 54-year-old actor recently...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Chiyaan Vikram becomes a grandfather as daughter Akshita welcomes a baby girl

 Chiyaan Vikram will be next seen in Ajay Gananamuthu's Cobra, which also features Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty and Mrinalini in supporting characters.
Bollywood Life