Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jason Momoa Reflects on Being a Dad Without Growing Up With One at Home

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Jason Momoa is reflecting on fatherhood. The 41-year-old Game of Thrones actor opened up in an interview with InStyle on Tuesday (November 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa During the interview, Jason opened up about what it meant for him to grow up without a father at home, and how it [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Jason Momoa doesn't care what people think when he wears pink

Jason Momoa doesn't care what people think when he wears pink 00:51

 Jason Momoa loves wearing pink and doesn't care what people think about it.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friday The 13th Movie (2009) - Behind The Scenes - The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees [Video]

Friday The 13th Movie (2009) - Behind The Scenes - The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees

Friday The 13th Movie (200(0 - Behind The Scenes- The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees - The Cast And Crew of the 2009 remake of #FridayThe13th discuss Jason Vorhees, one of the terrifying titans of the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 11:29Published
Lenny Kravitz loves Jason Momoa [Video]

Lenny Kravitz loves Jason Momoa

Kravitz and Momoa clicked "the moment they met".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Lenny Kravitz is good friends with Jason Momoa [Video]

Lenny Kravitz is good friends with Jason Momoa

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa just clicked “the moment they met”.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:04Published