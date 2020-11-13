|
|
Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Claims ‘Everyone Accepts Skepticism’ of Election Results During Kayleigh McEnany Interview
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Fox News' Martha MacCallum claims 'everyone accepts skepticism' of election results in Kayleigh McEnany interview, but only cites Republicans who doubt Biden won.
|
|
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Georgia's recount results may take another week 00:30
It could be another week before we get Georgia's election results. The current tally shows president-elect Joe Biden with just a 14,000 vote lead over President Trump.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|