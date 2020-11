Olivia Wilde Shares Sweet Photo of Her and Jason Sudeikis' Kids After Breakup Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Olivia Wilde continues to focus on her kids following her split from Jason Sudeikis. The 36-year-old actress posted photos of her and her ex's son Otis Sudeikis, 6, and daughter Daisy... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published 4 hours ago Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split 01:23 Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis - who have son Otis Alexander, six, and daughter Daisy Josephine, four, together -have ended their seven-year engagement. You Might Like