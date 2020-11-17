Global  
 

The Crown's Emma Corrin Talks Possibility of Meeting Princes William & Harry One Day

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Emma Corrin is the breakout star of The Crown season four thanks to her work as the late Princess Diana. In a new interview with GQ Hype, the 24-year-old actress was asked what she thinks Diana‘s sons Prince William and Prince Harry will think of the show. “I can’t imagine,” Emma told the mag. “I’d [...]
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana 05:21

 Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

