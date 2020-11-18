Global  
 

2019's Sexiest Man Alive John Legend Reacts to 2020's Title Holder Michael B. Jordan

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Michael B. Jordan has been named the new Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 and now, 2019′s Sexiest Man Alive John Legend is weighing in on the choice. “Congratulations to my brother Michael B! And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain,” John [...]
 Michael B. Jordan has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2020.

