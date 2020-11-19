Rockefeller Center Had the Perfect Clapback to Shady Comments About the 2020 Christmas Tree

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tiny owl rescued from 30 Rock Christmas tree at New York City's Rockefeller Center



A tiny owl was rescued from the 30 Rock tree as it was being secured at Rockefeller center. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:34 Published 17 hours ago Workers Find Owl In Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree



Workers moving the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree got a little surprise. They found an owl tucked away in the branches. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:31 Published 18 hours ago The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is in NYC! See the 75-Foot Spruce



"We are extremely proud of our beautiful tree," said Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, New York, which donated the tree Credit: People Duration: 01:05 Published 3 days ago