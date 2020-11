CNN’s Jim Acosta Blasts Trump’s ‘Bizarre’ Turkey Pardon Ceremony, Taunts Him For Hiding From Press: He’s ‘Nursing Some Wounds’ Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

CNN's Jim Acosta buried President Donald Trump's Thanksgiving turkey pardon -- noting that the president sounded "bizarre" and appeared to be "nursing wounds." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like