You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Actress Lori Loughlin starts her prison sentence



Actress Lori Loughlin has started her sentence for her role in the College Admissions Scandal. ABC's Kaylee Hartung has more in today's GMA First Look. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:01 Published on November 2, 2020 Lori Loughlin Is Headed To Prison



Actress Lori Loughlin, a star from the series "Full House" is headed to prison. According to Huffington Post, Loughlin will be serving a two-month sentence in federal prison. Loughlin was convicted.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on October 31, 2020 Lori Loughlin Reports to Prison: 'She Hopes to Be Home by Christmas'



Although she was ordered to report to prison by November 19, the Full House actress opted to start her sentence early Credit: People Duration: 01:21 Published on October 30, 2020

Related news from verified sources Inside Lori Loughlin’s Final ‘Fuller House’ Gesture Before Going To The Big House Just because she took part in the highly-illegal nationwide college admissions scandal didn’t mean Lori Loughlin wasn’t missed on set of Fuller House. After...

OK! Magazine 4 days ago